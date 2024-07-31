Finalists are revealed for new apprenticeship awards in Shropshire

The event has been created to celebrate the brightest apprentices in the area, as well as recognising employers for their support of apprenticeships.

McPhillips of Telford, WR Partners of Shrewsbury, and Dyke Yaxley of Shrewsbury are shortlisted in the large employer category, while the medium sized employer finalists are Fabweld from Telford, Pave Aways of Knockin, and Shingler Group from Myddle.

In the small employer category, the three finalists are Ascendancy of Newport, Connexis from Telford, and Start Tech of Shrewsbury.

Finalists in the individual categories come from all corners of the county. Categories include Construction, Health & Social Care, Engineering & Manufacturing, IT & Digital Industries, Early Years and Education, Creative & Media, and Business Legal & Finance.

Tickets are now on sale for the awards night, which includes a drinks reception, three-course meal and live musical entertainment.

It will be held at the Mercure Telford Centre Hotel on the evening of October 3. For details, see stwaa.co.uk

An overall star apprentice for both the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin areas will also be crowned on the night.

The competition is backed by some of the county’s biggest and best names, led by headline sponsors Aico of Oswestry and Telford College.

It has been organised by award-winning Shropshire events company Yarrington, in partnership with Shropshire Business Live TV which will be filming and streaming the awards presentations.

Carl Jones, producer and presenter at SBLTV, said: “The quality and volume of entries surpassed all expectations, and the panel of judges said they faced a very difficult task narrowing down each category to three finalists and choosing their winners.”

Mark Allsop, managing director of Yarrington, added: “We’re delighted with the response to the awards in its first year, and are looking forward to a fantastic awards evening.

“It’s going to be a real celebration of the brightest and best apprentices in the county, and the businesses which go the extra mile to support the next generation of skilled staff.”

The finalists, their employers, and training providers:

Manufacturing and engineering: Tom Farquharson (Iconsys/Shrewsbury Colleges Group), Abigail Jones (i2r Packaging/Telford College) and Mitchell Taylor (Elite Precast Concrete/Telford College).

IT and digital: Mary Harris (Ascendancy/Aston University), Christa Bridges (PebblePad/University of Wolverhampton) and Ryan Ward (Start Tech/Intequal).

Health and Social Care: Francesca Farruggio (SaTH/Telford College), Rachel Palin (SaTH/University of Chester) and Chris Shelson (Shropshire Council/University of Chester).

Construction: Harry Barrett (SJ Roberts/Shrewsbury Colleges Group), Luke Courtnell (McPhillips/ Telford College) and Joe Shingler (Shingler Group/Shrewsbury Colleges Group).

Business, legal and finance: Kieran Jones (Shropshire Council/Lifetime Training), Marloe Nudds (WR Partners/Kaplan), Maisie Evans (Berrys/Harper Adams University).

Creative and media: Jenny Evans (RJAH hospital, Gobowen PR and Comms Association), Ella Shorthouse (Buy-from.com/Althaus), Rhea Draycott (Shropshire Festivals/Shrewsbury Colleges Group).

Early Years and Education: Tom Miles (Castle House School/Telford College), Kiran Kaur (Trench Tots/Telford College), Zoe Gray (Southall School/Telford College).

Small employer: Connexis (Telford), Ascendancy (Newport), Start Tech (Shrewsbury).

Medium employer: Fabweld Steel Products (Telford), Pave Aways (Knockin), Shingler Group (Myddle).

Large employer: McPhillips (Telford), WR Partners (Shrewsbury), Dyke Yaxley (Shrewsbury).