Shropshire's Beaver Bridges celebrates 'pinnacle of achievements'

Beaver Bridges Ltd collected the Bridge Contractor of the Year 2024 award in London last week at the New Civil Engineer Bridges Conference.

The event brings together industry experts from engineers, contractors and suppliers and celebrates the very best projects and businesses across the UK bridges sector

A spokesperson for New Civil Engineers said: "Beaver Bridges submitted a technically outstanding submission, showcasing clear leadership and strong focus on people. The judges are very excited to see where Beaver Bridges are heading in the future.’’

Beaver Bridges Ltd CEO Henry Beaver said: "Undeniably this award is the pinnacle of achievements within the Bridge Sector.

"To win Bridge Contractor of the Year against the very best in the industry is immense for the whole team at Beaver Bridges and something that will inspire us to keep on delivering the very highest quality Bridge Projects."