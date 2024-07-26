Telford firm's solar-powered nitrogen generator investment as part of £500,000 drive

Powered by an extensive solar PV extension, a nitrogen generator and storage tanks are the latest investment in a £500,000 drive by Telford's FSP as it bids to become one of the UK’s greenest supply chain partners.

FSP, a market leader in the design and manufacture of standard and bespoke steel access covers, uses large amounts of nitrogen in the precision laser cutting of its steel products.

It’s new Nitrocube 3 aims to generate 100 per cent of the company’s requirements onsite, eliminating the need for more than 40 bulk gas deliveries a year. It has also installed two further storage units, tripling the amount of gas it can store on site.

Managing director Wayne Carter is spearheading the company’s move to net zero. He said: “Our carbon footprint is decreased not only because we no longer need up to three deliveries of nitrogen a week from Oxfordshire, but also the generator is being powered by our solar PV investment which currently meets 60 per cent of our demand for power across the year.

“The factory roof has been fitted with 180kWP of solar panels in total, and there are plans to extend this in the future with a combined solar generation and battery storage system which will be dedicated solely to meeting the power needs of the nitrogen generator.

“What this means for our customers and our clients is that we can demonstrate not only real impact in cutting our carbon footprint, but ultimately our costs which means we can pass those on. With further investment, we expect to scale up production and further reduce our carbon footprint.

“We are generating nitrogen and building up reserves during weekend day light hours when we have surplus energy to create reserves – paving the way to scaling up our business by 70 per cent whilst being entirely self-sufficient for our Nitrogen gas.”

FSP is also hoping to capitalise on the growing need for large infrastructure projects to demonstrate sustainability in its supply chains.

“Steel fabrication is traditionally a heavy user of power and our aim is to green our operations to the point that we are self-sufficient, which we know will be attractive to contracting partners who also need to demonstrate a sustainable approach in construction and civil engineering projects.”

FSP’s products can be found all over the globe, from specialist emergency service access panels in the London Power Tunnels to access covers installed under the red carpet at Cannes.

As well as helping to power the nitrogen generator, FSP’s current solar power system is also being used to drive two high-speed EV chargers and recharge the company’s electric forklift truck.

Wayne added: “As with all sustainability measures, it’s a journey, and you find more gains as you go along to benefit your business, the environment and ultimately your customers. We are doing considerably more than most businesses of our size, and much more than we are legislatively bound to do, but it’s important to us to do the right thing and it’s increasingly important to our customers who want to green their supply chain.”

While the investment in the solar PV system and the Nitrogen 3 equipment enable FSP to substantially reduce the carbon footprint of operating its business, Wayne is aware that the panels and generator they use come with ‘embedded carbon’ - meaning the carbon generated in their manufacture and delivery to Telford.

Wayne said: “To be completely transparent and serious about achieving our goal for Net Zero 2030 we are gathering data to enable us to account for this embedded carbon, so the figures are included in our roadmap for reductions. Real sustainability can only come from looking at every aspect of our operations and interrogating it thoroughly, and it’s something we are 100 percent committed to.”