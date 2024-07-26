Rainers’ studies lead to new career in quantity surveying

Rainers Lazdans, aged 19, had completed a joinery course at Shrewsbury College.

He went on to hear about quantity surveying as a career and as a result moved on to a T Level course in Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction.

He then approached CQS Solutions for a one day a week work placement which is an integral part of T Level studies.

“I had heard a lot of good things about the company and the college recommended them. I had to go through an interview process for the placement so I was really pleased when I heard I had got it,” said Rainers.

He started his placement as part of his course in January 2024 and just three months later was offered a paid place on the team.

He is now working hard to complete his course at the London Road campus and will be working extra days for CQS Solutions, which has bases in Birmingham and Welshpool , through the summer holidays.

“It’s amazing to be working for CQS Solutions. I feel very much part of the team and I’m very much looking forward to completing my T Level and being there full time,” he said.

Principal surveyor and company owner, Tim Lloyd, said that CQS Solutions had been an advocate of T Levels since they were launched in 2017 as an alternative to A Levels giving students the skills they need for business and industry.

“Our associate director, Richard Vickers, is a member of one the Shrewsbury College employers skills advisory panels so we are already playing an active role in promoting T Levels as a great introductory qualification for working in our industry. We hope Rainers is the first in a series of students to join us through the scheme,” he said.