Rea Valley Tractors appointed as Grimme Premium Partner

This move is part of Grimme UK's strategic decision to enhance localised support for their customers, ensuring they receive the highest quality service and access to critical parts.

The Ormskirk branch of Rea Valley Tractors – which has a head office in Shrewsbury – will be responsible for Grimme aftersales, which includes stocking a full range of replacement parts and providing fast response service support across Lancashire.

Grimme UK will manage sales in the area directly.

‘We have experience supporting Grimme UK customers from our Sudbury branch for many years now,’ said Matt Mulligan, Managing Director at Rea Valley Tractors.

"Our team is well-versed in the specific needs of growers and the demands of the working environment, and we are confident in our ability to offer the necessary aftersales support to ensure their continued success and reduce downtime.’

Adam Cooper, Branch Manager at Rea Valley Tractors Ormskirk, added: "We’re thrilled to be taking on the new role as Grimme service dealer for our area.

"It allows us to further strengthen key customer relationships in what is a new territory for us, whilst providing the much-needed focussed support that Grimme customers need to operate efficiently.”

"We’re happy to be able to announce this partnership to our UK dealer network," added Tom Goose, Dealer Development Manager for Grimme UK.

“After carefully observing the UK market, we felt we needed a Premium Partner with a large enough scope to lift the services we can provide to local potato growers to an even higher level. Rea Valley Tractors fitted the criteria perfectly, and after having worked with them for some time now through their Sudbury branch, we are confident that their expertise and commitment to customer service will greatly benefit our customers in the local area.’

Celebrating its 40th year in business, Rea Valley Tractors (RVT) is a leading tractor and agricultural equipment dealer for New Holland, JCB & Kuhn Farm Machinery with depots covering Shropshire, Staffordshire, Lancashire, Cheshire, Mid and North Wales.