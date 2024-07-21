Shropshire Star
Former post office that's been converted into holiday business in historic town up for sale

A former post office which is now a self-catering holiday let in the heart of an historic town has been put up for sale.

By David Stubbings
Published

The Old Post Office at Compton House in Montgomery is on the market for £535,000.

The building contains four bedrooms which can sleep eight people in total, with rooms "finished to an incredibly high standard" according to agents Christie & Co, Hotels.

In the listing on Rightmove, they said: "Catering for eight people over three floors and with four sizeable bedrooms and following a fundamental renovation prior to opening in May 2021, it has received high accolades in the two years it's been trading.

"Grade II listed, it retains many period and historical features which adds to the charm. Fully fitted with everything one needs for a weekend or week away, this holiday let is a fabulous opportunity for an incoming buyer to retain the current model and continue trading straight away, being 'turn key' it makes a sensible investment."

The listing can be found on Rightmove.

