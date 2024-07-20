Former Asian restaurant in Telford town centre taken over by independent pub group

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Willow, part of the Parogon Group, has announced they will open their newest restaurant in Southwater at Telford town centre in September.

The only other Willow restaurant is currently based at Trentham and serves a Mediterranean-inspired menu throughout the day, as well as cocktails, coffee and cakes.

The Paragon Group isn't new to the town however, as the group were behind the spectacular refurbishment of The Redhouse in Lilleshall in 2019.