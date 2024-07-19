Conveyancing department adds to teams in Oswestry and Wrexham

GHP Legal, which has offices in Wrexham, Oswestry and Llangollen, says the sector’s market resilience has fueled an ongoing drive in sales.

This together with the new government’s promise of building more homes, and a widely predicted fall in mortgage interest rates, means the firm’s property department is as busy as ever.

“It is imperative that we have enough staff to fulfil the needs of our clients and ensure a smooth and speedy road to completion”, says Hywel Jones, a partner of the firm.

“As well as catering for a changing market due to many private landlords exiting it and more holiday homeowners coming on board, our agricultural department is also seeing a buoyancy brought on by diversification in farming needs.”

The firm’s latest recruits are senior conveyancing solicitor Michael Ogden and paralegals Ola Slawinska and Lucy Tucker. Michael and Ola will be based at GHP Legal’s head office in Wrexham, whilst Lucy will be joining the firm’s team in Oswestry.