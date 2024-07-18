Revealed: West Midlands unemployment rate and current claimant counts across our region

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said average regular earnings growth dropped to 5.7 per cent in the three months to May – down from 6 per cent in the previous three months and the lowest level since the quarter to September 2022.

With Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation taken into account, regular earnings rose by 3.2 per cent, which is the highest since the three months to August 2021.

The ONS estimated that the rate of unemployment remained unchanged at 4.4 per cent in the three months to May.

But it flagged further signals that the employment sector is cooling, with 30,000 fewer vacancies at 889,000 in the quarter to June.

The West Midlands unemployment rate was 5.2 per cent for March to May, up from 5.1 per cent previously.

Wolverhampton's Molineux House Jobcentre in Temple Street

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Earnings growth in cash terms, while remaining relatively strong, is showing signs of slowing again.

“However, with inflation falling, in real terms it is at its highest rate in over two-and-a-half years.