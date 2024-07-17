Shropshire photography business to relocate to larger premises

The Hayloft, a newly-refurbished two-storey property, will be converted into Victoria J Photography's new studio.

Having been based in a smaller nearby unit at the business park, Victoria Thomas, the owner of Victoria J Photography, moved quickly to secure The Hayloft when it became available.

Victoria said: “It's literally two doors away from the studio I have had up until now. I’ve had a studio in my head since I started my business really – all I’ve wanted was a shooting space, an office to be a viewing room, and a separate kitchen and bathroom.

“I knew The Hayloft had everything that I wanted, so I’ve had my eye on it for four years. It just came up at the right time and it will be a nice space for me.”

The Hayloft is part of Condover Mews Business Park, which comprises a number of converted and refurbished buildings that have been sympathetically restored.

Josh Hyde, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The Hayloft is an attractive two-storey period building. It has a pleasant rural setting while it’s also just two miles from the main A49 and three miles from the A5 bypass, so it's very accessible.

“We are delighted to have completed a letting for it to become the new home of Victoria J Photography, and we wish Victoria continued success in her new premises.”

Victoria J Photography specialise in maternity and newborn photography, cake smash sessions, milestone photography and family photo shoots.