Telford community company’s former clients join board

Chief executive, Scott Morgan and chief operating officer Martin Cantrill have been appointed as directors at A Better Tomorrow based in Woodside, Telford.

The community organisation provides help for people with addictions, substance misuse, mental health issues and those affected by homelessness.

Scott and Martin were both clients in the organisation’s early days and went on to work as volunteers for the CIC.

They then joined the team as staff and now hold senior management posts.

They have now joined founding directors, Kathleen Livingstone and Paul Gallagher on the company’s board.

The pair have been involved with A Better Tomorrow since 2014 when the organisation helped both in their battle with addiction.

The two, who have become good friends, were determined to help others facing the same challenges. That led them into volunteering and they later joined the staff at ABT. They now hold the posts of chief executive officer and chief operating officer.

Scott said that their appointment as directors would bring hands-on experience to the board and extra context to decision making for the organisation.

“We are both very proud of being appointed as directors," he added. "Martin and I have been around from the beginning of A Better Tomorrow. The directors know that for both of us this is more than just a job - it’s a vocation.

“We have a passion for the future of this organisation because of what it did for us and because of what we have seen it do for so many others,” he said.

Martin said: "It’s a natural progression for us. And it’s also a great feeling to be taking this step alongside my good friend. We have been through a lot and we are not just work colleagues but also best mates."

A Better Tomorrow was set up ten years ago to give support to people with addiction and substance misuse. It now provides accommodation and services to support over 700 clients and works closely with Telford & Wrekin Council.

It expanded in 2017 to support people with mental health needs through its Wellbeing Houses. In 2021 A Better Tomorrow set up an early intervention project to help people who had become homeless.

The CIC now has places for almost 100 clients within its abstinence, wellbeing and early intervention programmes. It also provides outreach support working in partnership to run a ‘calm café’, detox service and wraparound care. Further information is available at abettertomorrow.org.uk