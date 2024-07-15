Plans for new Shrewsbury business site with space to house multiple firms

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The development is planned for Shrewsbury Selfstore, at Battlefield in Shrewsbury.

A planning application, submitted to Shropshire Council, shows plans to create one building on the site, made up of 12 individual units.

A statement submitted with the application explains the decision to go with one main building to house the units.

It states: “The layout has primarily been led by the size of the units currently demanded from the local market and thus agent’s advice to the applicant in terms of floor areas the design should be targeting.

“This advice suggested there was high demand for units within the region of 1,500sqft to 2,500sqft GIA (gross internal area).

“In order to achieve these smaller unit sizes, the most efficient design option was to provide one large rectangular block and accommodate these within a ‘back to back’ design.”

The proposed new business site

A decision on the proposal will taken at a later date.

Meanwhile the council is being asked to consider a separate plan for another potential business unit.

The proposal is for a two-storey office building – and associated car parking – on plot 33, Anchorage Avenue, Shrewsbury Business Park.

A farm could be getting a fresh agricultural building if proposals are approved by council planning officers.

An application has been submitted asking for permission to build an agricultural building to cover an agricultural yard at Upper Farm in Gretton, Church Stretton.

There are a number of other proposals for alterations and additions to domestic properties in the county.

They include a two-storey side extension at Haylea Farm, Shrewsbury, a single-storey extension to the rear of 2 St Owen’s Drive in Much Wenlock, a single-storey rear extension at Maple Cottage, 17c Salop Street in Bridgnorth, as well as a first floor extension and new access onto the A589 for Ty Gwyn at Pentreheyling, Montgomery.

Meanwhile proposals have also been submitted for a single storey extension and associated alterations and improvements to 45 Severn Street, Shrewsbury.