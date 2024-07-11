Hotel says outdoor transformation is 'incredible addition'

The Metropole Hotel and Spa in Llandrindod Wells says the outdoor transformation is set to 'redefine luxury and elegance in the historic spa town'.

As part of the rejuvenation of the hotel’s outdoor spaces, the courtyard seamlessly extends the renowned Garden Suite and is poised to become a favoured spot for customers and wedding guests alike.

"Our new Garden Courtyard is an incredible addition to the Garden Suite function area," said Lauren Bingley, the hotel’s sales manager. "It's a versatile and beautiful space, perfect for wedding ceremonies, drink receptions, conferences, motor clubs, outdoor wellbeing events and more."

Lauren’s vision for the Garden Courtyard was brought to life by Nathan Jones and his talented team at Little Shed, a dynamic new landscape company from Newtown.

This project is part of a broader initiative to revitalize the hotel's outdoor areas, including the installation of a solar panel garden and the upcoming creation of a sensory biodiversity garden to support wild habitats.