Telford firm strikes gold with Olympics order after role in D-Day commemorations

The order – to supply four of the company’s Regional ramps for use at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris – is part of a bumper May order book for Aviramp.

The firm, based in Telford, clinched deals worth more than £1.13million throughout the month as it continued to build on a 30 per cent increase in orders from the start of the year.

Chief executive Graham Corfield said the Charles de Gaulle deal was the highlight of the month.

“We’re thrilled to be supplying our ramps for use at Charles de Gaulle during the Paralympics," he said. "It’s a real vote of confidence in ourselves and the ramps.

“There could be no better demonstration of the value of our ramps – and the way they are bringing real improvements to how people get off and on planes – than being used by athletes arriving for the games.”

Aviramp supplied a regional ramp to BAE Systems for a special D-Day event

He added: “Because they are step free and have a gentle slope of just eight degrees, they can be used by everybody, and are not only safer than steps but bring a 30 per cent increase in turnaround time.”

Alongside the Paris deal, Aviramp clinched orders in May with Edinburgh Airport, Air Tahiti, Aurigny Air Services, BAE Systems and ISM for a range of electric and solar-powered ramps.

The deal with BAE saw a solar-powered Regional ramp used by D-Day veterans as they departed the UK for the 80th anniversary commemorations in northern France.

Aviramp is a current holder of the Queen’s Award for International Trade. Its boarding ramps and bridges are used when an aircraft is parked on a remote stand and offer a safe, dignified alternative to stairs and separate ambulifts for wheelchair users and those passengers with reduced mobility.

The low-angled ramps are fitted with a unique non-slip surface to improve safety for all passengers.