Three news partners named at PCB Solicitors

Head of Commercial Property, Rachel Wierzbinski, Richard Taylor-Duxbury – a Chartered Legal Executive – and solicitor Sarah Reynolds have been promoted at the Dawley-based company.

Ryan Bickham, Managing Partner of PCB Solicitors, said: “We’re delighted to announce Rachel, Richard and Sarah as our newest Partners at PCB Solicitors, whose combined expertise is invaluable to both our private and commercial clients across Shropshire and the Mid-Wales borders.

"These three promotions demonstrate our ongoing dedication to developing and supporting growth from within, and I’d personally like to thank each of them for their incredibly hard work, loyalty, and commitment.”