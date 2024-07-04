Historic Shropshire hills hotel undergoes massive £2m refurbishment - see inside

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nestled within the Shropshire Hills, those travelling through Church Stretton might be familiar with the passing glimpse of Longmynd House.

Built in 1900, this Church Stretton landmark opened as The Hydropathic Hotel in July 1901, later, it was renamed the Longmynd Hotel and in the 1940s it became the headquarters of St Dunstan’s, a charity for blinded ex-service personnel.

Now, the hotel is operated by HF Holidays, a specialist walking tour operator, who have just announced the completion of an extensive £2m refurbishment.

The company says the renovation has transformed the external and internal of Longmynd House to create "a charming and comfortable base for guests to stay when they are exploring the surrounding diverse landscape" of the Shropshire Hills.

The £2 million refurbishment was carried out in multiple phases to ensure that the building’s Edwardian heritage and unique character is preserved throughout.

In the communal lounge space, comfortable, open-plan seating is matched with floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing panoramic views of the Stretton Valley.

Large circular dining tables have also been added to create a versatile and sociable feel, and the upgraded bar for members and guests has seating flexible enough for couples and larger groups, and a new state-of-the-art kitchen to allow for seamless food service during mealtimes.

Work has also been completed on 10 of the premium guest rooms, all of which now have new designer-led interiors, retro artworks, soft furnishings, and British-made carpets. The remaining guest rooms will also be refurbished in the third phase.

Sustainability measures include the installation of a biomass boiler, new windows to prevent heat loss, and upgrading the thermal qualities of refurbished bedrooms to help significantly reduce running costs.

Dean Clark, HF Holidays’ estates manager, said: “It’s been a pleasure working on such an important Shropshire landmark and giving it a new lease of life for our guests to enjoy.

"The historic nature of the building has presented some challenges, which, without our team’s expertise, we couldn’t have overcome.

"We’re really proud of the work so far. We can’t wait to move into the next phase and couldn’t be more excited about this new chapter in the house’s history.”