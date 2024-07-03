A spokesperson for Primark confirmed its Telford Centre store was having a revamp, though the shop remains open.

Work is set to be complete at the beginning of August.

A Primark spokesperson said: "We're always looking for ways to improve our customers' experience in stores, which is why we have a continuous refit programme to ensure our stores are looking their best and are up to date with the latest designs and technology.

"Our Telford store is one of the latest to receive new upgrades this summer and we can't wait for our customers to see their new look store. While the store will remain open during the refurbishment, our customers may notice some changes so please bear with us."

A Telford Centre spokesperson said on social media: "Primark is having a refit and this will create a new shopping experience, with a new layout, decor and customer service touch points.

"The store will not close throughout the refit period, as work will be carried out at night time. When visiting the store through this period, you may see some layout changes and work in progress."