Rotherwood Healthcare celebrates after landing prestigious award

Rotherwood Healthcare's Finance Department was honoured at the East Midlands Finance Awards held in Nottingham.

The company won the Finance Team of the Year and Tom Hutton, Chief Finance Officer at Rotherwood Healthcare, said: "We are ecstatic to receive this award.

"It is a testament to our finance team's hard work, dedication, and expertise.

"Their commitment to excellence and ability to provide robust financial support have been crucial to our success.

"This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence in everything we do."