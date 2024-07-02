Deals on offer as Domino's opens another Telford store

The fresh business, at Unit 6, 117 Trench Road, means that Telford is now home to a quintet of Domino’s stores, all operated by Domino’s franchise partner SK Group.

The firm said it had created a total of 125 jobs across the shops, including pizza chefs, in-store team members and delivery drivers.

Only last year SK Group celebrated their milestone 250th UK store opening in nearby Lawley.

Gikku Sunny, regional manager for Domino’s Telford Trench said: “We are delighted to launch Telford’s fifth Domino’s store in Trench helping to deliver a better future through food people love.

"Our delivery drivers look forward to continuing to bring your favourite pizzas to your doorstep or why not take advantage of great collection deals and come into our brand-new modern store on Trench Road?"

The store held a grand-opening ceremony where Anthony, a Domino’s driver for 12 years in the Telford area, cut the ribbon to officially open the store.

Local community members and customers were invited to meet the new store team – and of course, try some freshly prepared pizza.

The store gave out free personal pizzas to customers lucky enough to get their hands on a Golden Postcard.

The store will also be giving free cookies for collection orders throughout the opening week and 50 per cent off pizza with no minimum spend using code 'GOGET50%'.

The firm said people will also be able to get two topping pizzas from £3.99 when they collect.

The store will be open Sunday to Thursday from 11am to 2am, and from 11am to 3am on Friday and Saturday – closing for carryout at 11pm.

The store will serve up freshly prepared Domino’s favourites, including Pepperoni Passion and Vegi Supreme alongside new additions such as the recently launched Ultimate Spicy Sausage.

The firm has also encouraged people looking for work to get in touch.

A spokesman said: "More than 90 per cent of Domino’s store managers and area managers started out as a delivery driver or a pizza maker. Anyone interested in earning some ‘dough’ while delivering pizza, then the Telford Trench store may have the perfect job for you – apply by emailing Hammad.Akhtar@dominosfr.com or asking in store."