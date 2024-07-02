Bischof+Klein (UK) designs receiving international recognition

Manufacturer Bischof+Klein (UK) – based at Hortonwood – is celebrating after securing two wins at the prestigious FTA Diamond Awards 2024 for its flexible packaging used for consumer products bought in the supermarket.

Two designs were selected for the excellence in print category – one for a customer in the hygiene sector (Quilted 12 Roll) and the other for a customer active in the food sector (Doner Kebab Meat).

Peter Ralten, Commercial Director, said: "Just being nominated for the Diamond Awards was already a remarkable achievement.

"Our nominated designs had previously secured the gold award in the UK in recent years, further solidifying their outstanding quality and the high regard in which they are held within the industry.

"Unlike other competitions, businesses cannot submit their designs for nomination.

"Instead, selections are made by an independent jury, underscoring the excellence and creativity embodied in the nominated works.

"This nomination was already a testament to the high standards and innovative approach that Bischof+Klein (UK) brings to the flexographic printing industry.

"It is noteworthy that the Diamond Award nominees were already winners in national flexographic awards of FTA Europe member countries."

Bischof+Klein (UK) also won the Project of the Year for ISCC Certified Sustainable Sacks made from renewable feedstock at the International Industrial Packaging Conference in Lengerich, Germany.

"This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to sustainability and innovation in packaging solutions," added Mr Ralten.

"Furthermore, we have received an FIA UK Print Award for Flexo Print on Film, underscoring our excellence in flexographic printing.

"These achievements reflect not only the dedication to excellence by all parties involved but also the strength of the partnership between Bischof+Klein (UK) and its esteemed clients. The long-standing collaboration has played a pivotal role in this success, and we look forward to many more years of fruitful partnerships."