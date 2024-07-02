'Always a joy to visit': Why Shropshire pub is celebrating more top accolades

The Bailey Head pub received certificates from the Campaign for Real Ale as Shropshire County Pub of the Year and Shropshire County Cider Pub of the Year on Friday.

But, in a further surprise, staff and regulars at the pub also discovered it had been named CAMRA West Midlands Regional Cider Pub of the Year.

Owners Grace Goodlad and Duncan Borrowman were presented with the certificates and Duncan said: "We massively upped our real cider range a year ago but we never expected to win this for an area covering Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and beyond.

"We are still being judged in the West Midlands Pub of the Year competition against some incredibly good pubs and in the National Cider Pub of the Year competition. It is all a bit nerve-racking!"

Grace added: "We must thank all of our regular customers for their support, but also our superb team of staff, who make this happen."

CAMRA area organiser Dave Ricketts said: "It's a real privilege to have a pub as good as The Bailey Head in the region. It has great hosts in Grace and Duncan, and they and their staff are extremely knowledgeable about the beers and ciders they sell. Everything is always top quality and the pub is so friendly, it's always a joy to visit."