Deal completed as Telford surgery premises snapped up by a private investor

The property at 6 Gower Street, St George’s, let to Independent Vetcare Limited on a ten-year lease, is the home of St George's Veterinary Surgery.

Offers in the region of £225,000 were invited by Towler Shaw Roberts for the freehold interest, subject to and with the benefit of the existing tenancy.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “The property is let to Independent Vetcare Limited on a ten-year lease from September 2023 and is an attractive investment.

“It proved particularly appealing to investors as a strong asset management opportunity, so it generated a high level of interest.

"The property occupies a prominent location on the corner of Gower Street and Granville Street in the centre of St George’s, a popular commercial and residential centre around two miles north of Telford town centre.”

A modern single-story commercial building, the veterinary surgery features a reception area and waiting room, as well as separate consulting rooms and an operating theatre.

Externally, the property includes a detached storage unit and a generous private parking area for up to ten cars.