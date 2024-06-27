Shropshire business leaders provide £2,000 support to local charity

The Shropshire Business Growth Group, a fast growing Not for Profit Networking Group of 20 plus local business owners, presented a cheque for £2000 to its chosen charity Telford Crisis Support.

The business group meet online and face to face at the Park House Hotel in Shifnal and wanted to back the charity which works to help the less fortunate.

Carl Hajdasz, Vice Chair of the Business Growth Group said "Our friendly group always has the ethos of giving back to our local community whenever we can.

"And, as a not-for-profit group, we were delighted to give this donation to our group's charity Telford Crisis Support.

"Members of the committee have been to visit their base and we were all blown away with what they do day in day out to help local people who are going through a very tough time especially with the cost-of-living crisis we have in this country."