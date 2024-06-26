Wolverhampton housing group in talks over merger

They aim to come together to create a new organisation that would trade as Bromford Flagship.

Any combination would be subject to registration by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Bromford has its headquarters at Exchange Court, Brabourne Avenue, and has more than 47,000 home across Central and South West England housing 110,000 people.

Flagship has its headquarters in Norwich and was founded in 1998. It has more than 32,000 homes.

It is currently proposed that the combined business will use Bromford as the group parent and Flagship will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Bromford Flagship alongside Bromford Housing Association and Merlin Housing Society.

The combined group will own and manage around 80,000 homes.

Both boards have announced their intention to merge.

They say a merger. will release significant additional financial capacity over and above what either could achieve alone.

This increased capacity will allow Bromford Flagship to deliver 2,000 homes each year for the next 30 years, with an aim of providing 50 per cent of these homes at social rent.

Bromford Flagship would develop a learning academy to offer training opportunities to both colleagues and customers and a new research and development team.

Peter Hawes, chairman of Flagship, and Steve Dando, chairman of Bromford, said: “The need for affordable homes, the quality of service that we provide to customers and an absolute focus on place has never been more important.

“The need for strong housing associations that can deliver at scale has also never been greater. As forward-thinking organisations we have robustly reviewed the benefits from coming together and strongly believe that we can do more for our existing and future customers.

“Our aim is to secure significantly increased investment, to improve existing services and deliver more benefits for current and future customers. We are excited about the huge potential this opportunity offers and the difference it could make to people’s lives and local communities”.

Bromford and Flagship will spend the upcoming months discussing and consulting the proposals with customers and staff.

Bromford and Flagship are registered as charitable community benefit societies under the Co-operative and Community Benefit Society Act 2014 and as a registered provider with the Social Housing Regulator.