Persimmon Homes deliver £1,200 cash boost to Bicton Village Fete

The money, from Persimmon Homes, will help organisers to host their annual community fun day.

Bicton Village Hall is a registered charity and the received the donation from the developer as part of its Community Champions initiative, with the funds used to help the group run the fete for 2024.

Persimmon’s donation will be used towards activities on the day including a climbing wall, circus skills and face painting.

A spokesperson for Bicton Village Hall said: “We’re incredibly grateful for Persimmon’s kind donation. The fete was a great day with lots of families coming along to enjoy the activities. Over 50 children used the climbing wall on the day which wouldn’t have been possible without your support.

“Other activities that were popular on the day were circus skills, face painting and a dancing display by a local dancing group. The event raised much needed funds to support our village hall, which is at the heart of our local community.”

Daniel Hassall, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to show our support to Bicton Village Fete. What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local community groups to boost their events that allow people in the local area to come together.”