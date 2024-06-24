See the unique handmade items being sold in Ludlow's newest independent shop

On Saturday, the doors to the town's newest shop, A & I Creations, opened for the first time.

The store sells a range of locally-made products, including the wares of the shop owner, Stacey Taylor.

Stacey, Iyla and Nicky Morris from Bobe

The 37-year-old has been running her handmade soft furnishing company for around eight years, but the store on Tower Street in Ludlow town centre (the former Marmalade cafe) is her first physical shop.

Until now, she's been working from home, taking her products to local markets and country shows. But she hasn't undertaken the new adventure alone, the shop is also stocking the creations of six other sellers.