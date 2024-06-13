In collaboration with the Shropshire branch of CIPD, senior members of the Aaron & Partners Employment Law team shared updates on crucial legislative changes and hot topics affecting business workforces across the region.

The event, which took place at Shrewsbury Town FC, is part of an annual roadshow held by the firm, with sister events taking place in Chester, Wirral, Daresbury and North Wales.

Updates were provided on business immigration and discrimination issues, including overseas workers, recruitment, the menopause and mental health.

Ben Mason, Employment Law Partner at Aaron & Partners, said: “The Employment Law Roadshow has become a real staple in our calendar, and we’re proud to have partnered with the Shropshire branch of CIPD for this year’s event.

“Employment law is rapidly changing, and it’s now more important than ever for employers to stay up to date with regulations that can affect their business.

“It’s always brilliant to see the Shropshire business community come together to share their experience and exchange valuable insights."