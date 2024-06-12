Oswestry Pride gives Shropshire businesses a chance to be more inclusive

After saying they have experienced first-hand how a lack of knowledge has resulted in the exclusion of trans and nonbinary people, G Sabini-Roberts will run an LGBTIA+ inclusion workshop.

G, who is nonbinary and has been running their brand design business – Branding By G Ltd – in Oswestry since 2012, said: “I like to believe that most people want to be welcoming and inclusive.

"But if you haven’t got someone who is trans or nonbinary in your family or friendship group it can feel challenging and uncomfortable to adapt to using new language or think about how spaces can inadvertently feel threatening to someone who experiences gender differently.

"You don’t know what you don’t know but for those who would like to know more, I am delighted to be delivering this workshop for business owners, managers and community group leaders across Shropshire to help them feel more confident in their inclusion as part of Oswestry’s very first pride.”

The 90 minute live and in-person session will take place on Friday at 11.30am in Oswestry.

Tickets can be purchased at https://ginabranddesign.thrivecart.com/lbgtqia-business-inclusion-event

G are also responsible for the provision of hundreds of free pronoun badges that will be being given out during Oswestry Pride events.