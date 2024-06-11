McConnel introduces new Power Arm ranges – and they are manufactured in Shropshire

Designed for farmers, contractors, and local authorities, both ranges feature a 70hp hydraulic system with reach options from 5.5m to 7.0m, including Telescopic and VFR options.

The 77-Series offers added durability and power with larger diameter pivot pins and an optional 85hp hydraulics system.

A spokesperson for McConnel said: "Both series include an optional integrated debris blower located within the rear guard, which clears roadside debris and enhances cooling by drawing in cool air over the pumps and tank.