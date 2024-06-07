Shrewsbury-based Reech is in running for leading award

Shrewsbury headquartered Reech, established in 2009 by marketing expert Rob Hughes, grew by an impressive 30 per cent during the financial year ending March 2024.

The agency is now on an exciting growth trajectory having secured a number of new high profile client wins, including Canon and Salboy.

It has been shortlisted for the ‘Large Integrated Digital Agency of the Year’ award.

Now in their sixth year, the UK Digital Growth Awards celebrate agencies and brands which have transformed their own business, revolutionised customer experience, and added real value to their client base through impressive digital results.

The 2024 awards ceremony is set to take place on June 20 at Montcalm Marble Arch, London, the UK Digital Growth Awards will celebrate over 100 finalists across 25 different categories.

Rob Hughes, founder and managing director of Reech, said: “When I first founded Reech in 2009, my main objective was to be able to offer businesses a full-service and creative approach to their marketing activity.

"Over the last 15 years, we have achieved this and more, and now boast a team of 30 experts who work tirelessly to achieve excellent results for our growing client base.

“To be recognised for our approach to the sector and successful client activity by the UK Digital Growth Awards is a real testament to the dedication and hard work of the Reech team, and I couldn’t be prouder to be shortlisted for Large Integrated Agency of the Year. We now look forward to the awards ceremony in June and wish all other finalists the best of luck.”