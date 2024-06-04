Vineyard on Shropshire border launches new white wine

Kerry Vale Vineyard has created‘Ridgeway’to celebrate English Wine Week from June 15-23.

Nestled near Montgomery and established in 2010, the team at the award-winning vineyard says the latest addition to its portfolio is a result of a bountiful 2022 harvest and a collaboration with the esteemed winemakers at Halfpenny Green Vineyard.

‘Ridgeway’ is named after the historic Kerry Ridgeway, a path trodden by ancient drovers which meanders just south of the vineyard, offering panoramic views of Wales to the west and England to the east.

The new wine is crafted from the Phoenix and Solaris grape varieties.

Nadine Roach, a member of the Ferguson family who founded the vineyard, said: “Our ‘Ridgeway’ has been gently oaked to achieve the perfect balance of flavour.

“It boasts crisp citrus and herbaceous notes, seamlessly intertwined with undertones of vanilla and a whisper of smoke. The initial response from our soft launch at industry tastings has been overwhelmingly positive and we anticipate that ‘Ridgeway’ will appeal to a wide audience.”

The Castle Hotel, Bishop’s Castle, will be among the first to introduce ‘Ridgeway’ to patrons, underscoring the vineyard’s commitment to local partnerships.

Russell Cooke, vineyard owner, said: “This wine is distinct from our other whites, handcrafted to delight the palates of our growing clientele."

During English Wine Week 2024, Kerry Vale Vineyard will join a nationwide celebration of English viticulture, showcasing the best of local winemaking alongside a host of events, including vineyard tours, tastings and special offers.