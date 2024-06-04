Cefetra Grain to showcase its innovative work

Cefetra Grain, part of Cefetra Ltd, a major trader of grains and animal feed raw materials, will be among the exhibitors at Cereals at Newnham Farm in Hertfordshire on June 11-12.

The company will be displaying multi-nutrient, low-chloride fertiliser Poly4, which has been certified for organic farming and is derived from a naturally occurring mineral polyhalite. It will be mined and produced in the UK by Anglo American plc.

The Cefetra Grain team will also be promoting its progress in growing its origination business across the whole of the UK and how it works on building long term partnerships with its farmer suppliers.

The company will show the progress made by Cefetra Ecosystem Services, where it acts as the bridge between customers tasked with sourcing sustainable suppliers and farmers wanting financial returns for their sustainable farming practices.

Simon Wilcox, Manager of UK Farm Grain Origination, said: “We are pleased to be attending Cereals 2024 and to promote the progress we are making on innovation and sustainability.

“Cereals is a hugely popular and well attended event, so as a leading supply chain manager for grains and animal feed raw materials, we are delighted to showcase our work while meeting with farmers, leading experts and peers from across the industry.”