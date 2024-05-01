Telford College showcases HGV courses at leading show

Aneeta Hazir, the college’s employer partnership manager, was invited by the Road Haulage Association to take part in a seminar session at the huge industry event, held at the National Exhibition Centre.

She was joined on stage by former student Alex Greenaway from Shrewsbury, who completed one of the college’s HGV employability programmes and went on to secure a job driving a class two commercial vehicle at Veolia.

The discussion was part of a series of ‘Gen Z Zone’ talks held at the event’s Road Ahead Theatre, tackling issues such as recruitment, competencies, and highlighting case studies of young people working in the industry.

“We’re really grateful to the RHA for this fantastic opportunity to promote the upskilling opportunities provided by our HGV employability courses at such an important event,” Aneeta said.

“I joined Alex on stage to talk about his journey, and to explain the support which the college was able to offer him.

“We have built a robust and productive relationship with Veolia, helping drivers to gain the skills required for new opportunities with them. We currently have three students who have come through our programmes and gone on to work directly with Veolia.”

The Commercial Vehicle Show is the largest and most comprehensive road freight transport, distribution, and logistics event in the United Kingdom. It offers commercial vehicle manufacturers, dealers, distributors, and hundreds of sector suppliers.

Aneeta was asked how Telford College supports young people with softer skills, such as interviewing.

She said: “We work with many organisations such as National Careers Service, Job Box, Smart Works, and Suited for Success to provide wrap-around support to students.

“Our tutors remain in contact with them after their course is completed to provide additional help and guidance if required. We work with employers directly to match students to vacancies.”