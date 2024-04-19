Quest's new depot in Wrexham is now operational

Quest has opened a new operational depot in Wrexham.

It will provide core services from Quest’s Environmental and Industrial Division including DISAB, Specialist Cleaning, Bulk Tankers, Confined Space and Emergency Response.

The strategic expansion will support existing operations across the North West and reaffirm our commitment to delivering effective solutions for its customer base located in this area.

Managing Quest’s Environmental and Industrial Division, James Short said: “This is an exciting development for Quest.

"The expansion of our operations into the North West will not only increase our service quality, but will reduce response times across the North West and its neighbouring regions.”

He added: “This move demonstrates our commitment to improving the service we offer our customers, increasing our service area, and diversifying our range of services.”