Telford housebuilder in search for an 'archi-tot'

Redrow Midlands, currently building at Abbey Fields on Castle Farm Way, is calling on youngsters across Telford to design a house suitable for 2074 – fifty years from now.

The newly-created role comes as Redrow looks ahead to the next fifty years of housebuilding.

Four-to sixteen-year-olds from across the Midlands can apply for the role by visiting redrow.co.uk

As well as a prize of £100, the winning Archi-tot’s school or college will also receive £150 in artwork vouchers.

The winner will also see their design planted in a time capsule in the ground at their nearest Redrow development, ready to be unearthed fifty years from now.

Imaginative youngsters across the region have until midnight on Friday, May 17, to submit their entries and be in with a chance of being named Redrow Midlands’ Archi-tot of the future.

The Midlands winner will join other successful Archi-tots chosen by other Redrow regions across the UK, with one overall winner to be announced later this year.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “In our 50th year of housebuilding, we’re looking to the future by calling on Telford and the Midlands’ most creative young talent to imagine what a home will look like in 2074.

"From convertible roofs for those hot summer nights, to self-tinting windows and robot gardeners who mow the lawn, we’re looking for the most adventurous and ambitious designs.

“Here at Redrow Midlands, we’re committed to bringing young people into the construction sector and are recognised by the industry for our training excellence and apprenticeship programme.

“What better way to celebrate the creative talent of local youngsters and showcase the wonderful imagination and creative abilities of the next generation? Who knows, we could even put in a good word for the winner to become one of our new apprentices where they might find themselves building their design in years to come!”