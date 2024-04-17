MotionTech acquires two firms, including one in Telford

The firm has announced the strategic acquisitions of LAC Conveyors & Automation and Telford's Holloway Control Systems.

The acquisitions are, the business says, steps in MotionTech's ongoing strategy to build an automation powerhouse.

Louise Ringström Grandinson, CEO of MotionTech, said: "The addition of LAC and Holloway to our Group is not just an expansion of our capabilities, but a significant step towards realising our group vision to be a full service partner for customers in the automation market."

Holloway Control Systems is known for its expertise in developing advanced control and software systems, further diversifying MotionTech's offering and strengthening the Group’s software offering.

Holloway, established in 2008, has become a leader in industrial automation, with extensive experience in PLC programming, SCADA systems and a comprehensive WCS offering.

Michael Ryan, Managing Director of AMH Material Handling, part of the MotionTech group, said: “These exciting additions to our group further enhance our collective strength and market reach. I am looking forward to exploring synergies and opportunities with the newest members of the family.”