Medical supplier secures Telford warehouse

Medequip, which supplies community equipment to local authorities and the NHS, has signed a lease on Units B1 and B2 of Harcourt Trading Estate, located at Halesfield 13 on the established Halesfield Industrial Estate in Telford.

The 20,572 sq ft warehouse, which has a minimum eaves height of 4.5 metres and two ground level roller shutter access doors, was fully refurbished by the Landlord, Mileway, which included a roof replacement and full internal decoration.

Matthew Tilt, of Harris Lamb’s Telford office, said: “There is a real lack of available units of this size and nature in Telford. This opportunity was met with significant levels of interest, and we are delighted that our Landlord client was rewarded with a quick letting following their substantial investment in the property.”

Andrew Firth, Medequip Operations & Commercial Director, said: “This is the third building we have leased from Mileway and we are pleased to continue our association with them.

"Medequip continues to grow as the market leader in Community Equipment and Technology Enabled Care and we look forward to providing an excellent service to the residents of Telford, Wrekin and Shropshire for many years to come.”

The business has now completed fitting out the premises and started operating from the site on April 1.