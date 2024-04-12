Inside Shropshire Business Festival as event's success continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The free-to-attend event took place at Wrekin College in Wellington, providing the opportunity for networking, talks and a whole host of fun.

Seminars included digging into the psychology of getting people to buy your products with Pippa Tait from Sales Geek and a talk on medical negligence from Lanyon Bowdler.

The Exhibition Hall featured a who’s who of Shropshire Businesses.

From Insynch – Erin Scullion and Holly Moore

The event also showcased a novel way to enjoy business talks from Silent Seminars, who sponsored the concept at the event. Visitors were given headphones to tune in to a live business talk whilst on the move, maximizing their time at the event.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals, said: "It was our second year and the feedback has been amazing."

From The Creative Station Ltd – Stan Kay From Insynch – Erin Scullion and Holly Moore Jim Mostyn and Archie Jones from Gym Mostyn Anthony North from Cartwrights Waste Disposal Services Ltd Kim Gilmour and Louise Burgoyne The event included a host of speakers Lucy Edgar from Human Everything Talks were given using special headphones Carl Jones and Dan Smith from SBLTV. Shropshire Community Foundation: Dean Harris and Ruth Martin Beth Heath with Chris Hughes of Chrisbeon The festival included live music Sid Heath splats the rat The Telford Tigers stand – Mary Harris and Alice Sereda Tom Dillon from the Small Woods Association Tegan Bristow from Buy From Creative Agency Ally Benbow from Get Stocked and Victoria Elsmore from Hedgerow Media Ali Thomas, from Shrewbury Food Hub, and Andy Hadnall, from Pass the Keys Katie Beharrell, Claire Hendy and Abi Stones

"We had over 700 people sign up for the event and we had more than 65 exhibitors with so much going on, anything from VR to learning to drive a lorry. It was amazing to see business leaders from around the West Midlands come together – making meaningful connections, expanding their knowledge and enjoying all the fun of a festival!

"Thank you to everyone who came along. Attendees enjoyed seminars on the Good2Great Growth Stage and in the Start Tech Cyber Security Seminar Space, advice in the Lanyon Bowdler Lawyers’ Lounge and the Azets Advisory Area, and experiences such as VR, awe throwing, lorry driving, and hockey goal scoring.

"The Chrisbeon office furniture racecourse was definitely a lot of people's highlight!"

"The Shropshire & Telford Tourism Expo and the B4 VIP Reception were also great events within the festival and created even more networking opportunities.

Katie Beharrell, Claire Hendy and Abi Stones

"We are looking already looking at growth plans for next year and, with all of our festivals, we want to continue to get bigger and better.

"A huge thank you to our suppliers, exhibitors, stage team, sponsors, volunteers, Wrekin College and the Shropshire Festivals team for creating a seriously fun business event! We can't wait to do it all again in 2025."

The Shropshire & Telford Tourism Expo took place ahead of the main festival. Tourism and hospitality businesses came together for several topical presentations, including one on what the budget means for the tourism industry.