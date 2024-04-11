Shropshire business network relaunches with new leader
The Shropshire Women in Business Network has relaunched under the leadership of Camilla Monk.
The network aims to empower female entrepreneurs across Shropshire by providing a platform for connection, inspiration, and growth.
It has been in the region for over two years under the leadership of business coach Alex McCarthy.
Now, building on a strong foundation, it has created a fresh look, a new website, and an exciting event schedule under Camilla.
Camilla, founder of Architecture: Ventures, brings a wealth of experience and passion to the network.
She said: “I am excited to relaunch the Shropshire Women in Business Network and create a space where women can connect, share experiences, and help each other succeed.
“Together, we can build a thriving community of empowered female leaders.”
The first new look event will be held at Highly Flammable Studios in the centre of Shrewsbury on Monday, April 15, from 9.30am-12 pm. Visit shropshirewomeninbusiness.com to book and find more upcoming events.