Shropshire business network relaunches with new leader

The network aims to empower female entrepreneurs across Shropshire by providing a platform for connection, inspiration, and growth.

It has been in the region for over two years under the leadership of business coach Alex McCarthy.

Now, building on a strong foundation, it has created a fresh look, a new website, and an exciting event schedule under Camilla.

Camilla, founder of Architecture: Ventures, brings a wealth of experience and passion to the network.

She said: “I am excited to relaunch the Shropshire Women in Business Network and create a space where women can connect, share experiences, and help each other succeed.

“Together, we can build a thriving community of empowered female leaders.”

The first new look event will be held at Highly Flammable Studios in the centre of Shrewsbury on Monday, April 15, from 9.30am-12 pm. Visit shropshirewomeninbusiness.com to book and find more upcoming events.