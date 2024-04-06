Megan’s law career takes another step forward with promotion at Shropshire law firm

Megan Price, who works in the agriculture team at FBC Manby Bowdler’s Shrewsbury office, has become an associate in the firm.

Megan, who also qualified as a fellow of the Agricultural Law Association last year, specialises in land and rural property law and has experience in the sale, purchase, secured lending, leases, easements, covenants, first registrations of title and other associated matters.

FBC Manby Bowdler managing partner Neil Lloyd said: “Megan has become a valuable member of the team since she first joined us as a paralegal straight from university, and I am delighted that she has now been appointed as an associate of the firm.

“As a firm, we are committed to supporting all of our staff to reach their potential, whatever stage of their career they are at.”

Further significant promotions within the firm include Wolverhampton-based solicitors Christopher Bate, Sharaz Khan and Elisabeth Glover becoming partners and Rajpreet Sangha promoted to associate. Claire Bentick from the Redditch office, has also been made partner.