Town Post Office 'not closing' but having opening hours expanded in refurbishment, say operators

Both the Post Office and now the One Stop that runs the business in Tower Street have reacted to a local campaign to save it by insisting that it is not closing, and in fact will be opening for longer hours.

Ludlow Town Council had started a campaign on the issue after hearing from a source at the supermarket giant that Tesco, which owns the One Stop brand, that it was "planning to close the busy post office."

A spokesperson for One Stop today said: “We want to reassure customers that the Ludlow Tower Post Office inside the One Stop store is not closing.

"Working together with the Post Office, the format will change, bringing the Post Office counter closer to the till and making better use of retail space to enhance store operations. "

They add that banking, billing, postal and travel services will remain.

"We have made these changes to ensure we are becoming more efficient due to evolving customer needs.

"Customers may also be pleased to hear that the opening hours of our Post Offices services will extend significantly – the new hours will be Monday to Sunday 8am until 8pm once the conversion has completed this Spring.”

The town council had said that the town centre post office is Ludlow’s main post office and the closure would be a major blow to the local economy and to the services which many people rely on.

They add that Ludlow needs a town centre post office - and One Stop is a great location.

"Ludlow’s Post Office must be saved!"

The Post Office has also insisted that the branch is not closing but will be modernised.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “I can confirm that Ludlow Post Office is not closing. The branch will be modernised this summer with a new layout.”

The issue has also involved local MP Philip Dunne MP writing to the Chief Executive of Tesco to convey these worries and to request an urgent meeting with management to discuss the issue further.

Prospective Conservative MP Stuart Anderson said: “I know how important Post Office provision is to people, so I want to learn how important this counter in the One Stop is to people and what the impact will be if the Post Office is closed.”