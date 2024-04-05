Shropshire Star
New era ahead in business for retiring Shrewsbury retailer

A Shrewsbury businessman who has retired as one of the town’s top retailers has announced an exciting new phase in his career.

By Matthew Panter
Mike Preston and Roger Boyle

Roger Boyle was a director of Acoustic Boutique, a prominent High Street audiovisual store, for 18 years.

In addition to providing on-going audiovisual consultations to existing and new clients, he has now launched a property business, working with domestic and commercial customers throughout the county.

“I have really enjoyed my years as one of Shrewsbury’s many amazing independent retailers, being part of a team providing top class products and excellent customer service,” said Roger.

“However, stepping down from Acoustic Boutique has enabled me to embark on another venture which I hope will be as successful.”

He explained that, working with new business partner Mike Preston, he has started Preston Boyle Projects.

“Mike and I both have decades of experience in property refurbishment and we are looking forward to working together in this new enterprise.

“We will be offering a range of services, from small improvements including redecoration, lighting and carpentry, to larger more complex projects such as media walls and sound dampening.”

Anyone wishing to talk to Roger about a property improvement can call him on 07494 859001.

