New era ahead in business for retiring Shrewsbury retailer

Roger Boyle was a director of Acoustic Boutique, a prominent High Street audiovisual store, for 18 years.

In addition to providing on-going audiovisual consultations to existing and new clients, he has now launched a property business, working with domestic and commercial customers throughout the county.

“I have really enjoyed my years as one of Shrewsbury’s many amazing independent retailers, being part of a team providing top class products and excellent customer service,” said Roger.

“However, stepping down from Acoustic Boutique has enabled me to embark on another venture which I hope will be as successful.”

He explained that, working with new business partner Mike Preston, he has started Preston Boyle Projects.

“Mike and I both have decades of experience in property refurbishment and we are looking forward to working together in this new enterprise.

“We will be offering a range of services, from small improvements including redecoration, lighting and carpentry, to larger more complex projects such as media walls and sound dampening.”

Anyone wishing to talk to Roger about a property improvement can call him on 07494 859001.