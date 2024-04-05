Exciting new chapter for Telford business with star boxer set to visit

The World, European, and British Super Bantamweight champion, who recently defeated Erik Robles Ayala to become IBO World Champion and extend his record to 16-0, is set to mark the grand opening of the site on Wednesday.

On the day of the opening, which takes place from 1pm until 4pm, visitors to any of EAC’s Point S branches will be able to make the most of a variety of offers, including a 20 per cent saving on the price of two or more Point S tyres.

Visitors purchasing two or more tyres will be offered a free air conditioning service, and free MOT test vouchers will be available throughout the event.

In addition, visitors can enter a raffle to win a four-day holiday in the UK worth up to £500 by making a purchase at an EAC facility or booking an appointment at the opening.

EAC, which services Telford and the surrounding areas of Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, has developed its new site in response to increasing demand. The new site adds to its depots in Madeley and Halesfield.

The brand-new facility is a one-stop shop for automotive servicing and maintenance, incorporating passenger car repair, fleet servicing, and electric vehicle servicing.

Built on over three-quarters of an acre of land, the site has 100 parking bays, a reception area, eight service ramps, and a large office space upstairs.

Comprising six offices, EAC will use the office space to host its new call centre, which will enable customers to contact all four of the business’ sites. The space will also be used as a training facility for technicians.

EAC Telford Directors, Mark Kettle and Jayne Kettle, said: “We are delighted to welcome Telford-born World Champion, Liam Davies, and our local community to our new branch in Stafford Park.

"Providing an exceptional service to our community is our overarching mission, and this new facility will help us do just that as we look to keep pace with the incredible demand we have experienced across the area.

“As a Point S member, we are grateful to be supported by a globally recognised brand that goes above and beyond to help futureproof our business and the people within it. With two fully trained master technicians and electric vehicle servicing accreditation, we are committed to bringing new technology to the Telford and Wrekin area and ensuring that we can service modern vehicles.”