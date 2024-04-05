Bridgnorth's Good2Great expands team with double appointment

Award-winning company Good2Great, which has its headquarters in The Printworks on Bridgnorth High Street, has strengthened its team with the addition of Michelle Jehu and Harriet Cox.

With over 25 years of experience with leading marketing and customer service teams across both the public and private sector, Michelle joins as head of people development.

She is accredited by the International Coaching Federation and will lead Good2Great’s growing team of business coaches and leadership experts who work with a wide range of local businesses.

Harriet joins as digital marketing executive. Having trained at the Chartered Institute of Marketing and worked in digital marketing for a start-up she then set up her own business offering social media, content marketing and copywriting.

She specialised in working with business coaching, leadership, organisational development and tech consultancies across the UK, USA, France, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia and is passionate about supporting small businesses and women in business, dedicating some of her time and skills to working on important initiatives.

Good2Great director Johnny Themans said: “This marks an incredibly exciting growth period for Good2Great and their appointments will elevate our commitment to enhancing the effectiveness and driving growth for our clients."