Powys drinks manufacturer teams up with Go Ape in new promotion

Radnor Hills has been making healthy kids drink Radnor Fizz for over 15 years from its base in Knighton, Powys.

Radnor Fizz has partnered with Go Ape to run an on-pack ‘Fuel the Fun’ promotion to win tree top adventure vouchers to bring out your inner Tarzan.

Launching today and running until November 1, there are lots of chances to win the weekly prize of a Go Ape voucher throughout the year.

Go Ape has 37 locations across the UK, from London to Scotland and Wales to the South East, all perfect for a fun day out and the outdoor experiences are all designed to challenge people mentally and physically.

Chris Butler, Marketing Manager for Radnor Hills, said: “Go Ape is an amazing day out for families and a brilliant way to get out into nature, to challenge yourself and have fun.

“We’re all about adding value for families and so we’re delighted to be partnering with Go Ape to help families to fuel lots of fun moments together while keeping them naturally hydrated whilst doing the things they love.”

Della Moorhouse, Marketing & Partnerships at Go Ape, added: “We’re looking forward to partnering with Radnor Fizz, encouraging people to live more adventurously whilst also promoting healthy hydration.”

To enter the competition, look out for promotional 4-packs of Tropical, Forest Fruits and Apple flavoured Radnor Fizz. Stockists include selected ASDA, Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores. Scan the QR code on the bottle and enter your details.