University students offered HS2 chance over summer

BBV’s undergraduate summer scheme, which is now in its third year, gives students the chance to earn and gain vital work experience in their specialist subject area during the holidays.

The 2024 programme, which begins in July, will include placement opportunities at BBV’s construction sites and offices in Birmingham, and North and South Warwickshire. The placements are open to candidates studying a broad range of subjects, with opportunities in Civil Engineering (earthworks, tunnels and structures), Quantity Surveying, Design Engineering, Environment and Sustainable Delivery and Business support functions (procurement, IT and finance).

Julie Venn-Morton, HS2’s senior legacy manager for the region, said: “From T-Levels to university graduates, HS2 is passionate about investing in young talent and upskilling the next generation.

“Over the last two years, a total of six students that had previously completed summer placements have gone on to secure full-time employment with BBV, which really goes to show what a great opportunity this is.”

BBV began its undergraduate summer scheme in 2022 and has provided paid work placements to 30 students every year thereafter. Placements provide a real chance for undergraduates to shine. In 2023, two students went on to secure full-time employment with BBV paying the remainder of their university fees so they could continue their studies whilst working.

Naomi Bates, skills, employment and education business partner at Balfour Beatty VINCI, said: “Our paid summer placement programme is now in its third year, which demonstrates just how successful this scheme has been for Balfour Beatty VINCI and students across the region.

“We’d encourage more students thinking of joining the industry to take up this fantastic opportunity with us. We believe on-the-job learning is vital and supplements university studies perfectly.”

Expressions of interest for the 2024 programme are open now, and prospective candidates are encouraged to apply early to secure one of 30 places.

Anouska Antoine, from Smethwick, joined the 2023 summer programme and said: “The summer placement ignited a fire in me to complete my studies.”

Lemar Morrison from Walsall also benefitted from last year’s summer programme. His hard work throughout the eight weeks led to BBV offering him a full-time Civil Engineering apprenticeship, which means he now combines work with his studies at Coventry University. Lemar described the experience as “life-changing’’ and advises fellow students to seize the opportunity.

For details on how to apply, visit the HS2 jobs board and search ‘summer placement’. The closing date for expressions of interest is Friday, April 5.