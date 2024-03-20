Telford's Nigel takes leap in Las Vegas for Macmillan

Nigel Davis, a company merchandiser from the Telford based Luceco Group, took part in a SkyJump in Las Vegas, heading to the top of Stratosphere, a 1,149-foot-tall hotel and casino that towers above the famous Strip.

Claiming the title of the world's highest commercial decelerated descent, the SkyJump takes thrill-seekers on an 855-foot ‘controlled free-fall’ at 40mph – think base jumping, but with a safety wire.

After queuing up for his safety lesson, Nigel was suited up and hooked-up to a patented ‘descender machine’ before taking the leap .

Nigel, based at the group’s central office and distribution site on Stafford Park, was on the fundraising trail to help raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, the charity chosen by employees recently at the global electrical, lighting and power business.

Nigel said: “The SkyJump, a cross between a bungee jump and a zip line, has become the premiere attraction among the thrill rides offered at the Stratosphere.

"From jump to landing, it takes about 17 seconds, with two terrifying seconds of free fall at the start.

“When I announced I was off to Vegas, and considering doing the jump, we had just chosen our charity of the year and it made perfect sense to do the jump to raise money for Macmillan.

Nigel, who lives in Sutton Hill, added: “I was apprehensive climbing the steps and going higher and higher, but once I was ready to jump the nerves went and it was thrilling stepping off the platform and hitting the warm sunshine.

“Kicking the fundraising off for this amazing charity was an honour and I’m looking forward to seeing what others in the company have planned and getting involved.”

To help with raising funds for Luceco's Macmillan mission, visit giving.give-star.com/online/macmillancancersupport/lucecogroupissupportingmacmillancancersupport