Buildfifty5 Living, Priorslee, Katie Stone PA, Ludlow and MOO and BOOM, Whitchurch were among 12 winning businesses from the West Midlands going forward to the national UK FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2024 finals in May.

And they will also be joined by Globility Coaching, Ludlow, who have also been shortlisted on the national stage.

Sue Tonks, FSB Chair for the West Midlands, said: “They are all reflective of the vibrancy, innovation and tenacity that makes up our small business community.

“It’s been thrilling to see so many businesses in the West Midlands enthusiastically take part in our awards and the sheer scale and diversity of those who entered is testimony to the vitality of the small business community in the region. The best of luck to all our winners for the UK national award finals in May.”

The FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards honour the best small businesses from the length and breadth of the country, offering national recognition for those who have made the biggest impression over the last 12 months.

Finalists proceed to the national UK finals taking place at a VIP attended awards ceremony in Blackpool on May 9.

Buildfifty5 Living, Priorslee, are in the running for the Innovation Award.

They provide an innovative and creative approach for sustainable, affordable homes, utilising modern and low-carbon construction for energy-efficient dwellings.

An awards spokesperson added: “Buildfifty5 Living embrace innovation, focusing on urban areas they draw on industry knowledge to manage development comprehensively. The business revolves around reshaping housing solutions on brownfield land, catering specifically to specialised user groups like young persons and older persons.”

Katie is nominated as Freelancer Award Winner. She is a virtual assistant with a background in education.

The spokesperson added: “Katie built a skilled team of ex-teachers to provide specialised administrative support to education businesses. Known for tailored insights and stellar service, Katie has grown her client base and revenue exponentially each year.

“Passionate about empowering educators, Katie mentors her team to help them develop their own VA businesses. Katie delights in blending her expertise with flexibility to make an impact.”

Maddie Ashbrook is in the running for Young Entrepreneur of the Year. The 24-year-old is the owner of MOO and BOOM, an independent store that has sustainable living and an ethos of well-being at its core.

“The company does not compromise on quality or design but offers beautifully curated goods from around the world, whilst making positive purchases towards a greener planet and to the communities that have the skills to curate the collections,” the awards spokesperson added.

And finally, Globility Coaching has a chance if being crowned the national winner of the Diversity and Inclusion Award.

The spokesperson said: “The business was founded in 2011 by Marina Ibrahim in Shropshire and stands at the forefront of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion consulting. The business approach involves understanding unique challenges to craft comprehensive DE&I strategies that catalyse positive change, impact and innovation from workplaces to societies. The essence of Globility Coaching lies in promoting cultural agility – being open, curious, and respectful which it has achieved with success.”