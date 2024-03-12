Unemployment rate rises to 3.9 per cent in January

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said average regular pay growth, excluding bonuses, fell to 6.1 per cent in the quarter to January, down from 6.2 per cent in the three months to December and marking the slowest growth for more than a year.

But when taking Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation into account, real regular wages rose by two per cent, which is the highest since the summer of 2019, excluding the pandemic-skewed years.

The ONS said the UK rate of unemployment lifted unexpectedly to 3.9 per cent in the three months to January from 3.8% in the previous three months, while vacancies fell by 43,000 quarter on quarter in the three months to February to 908,000 – the 20th drop in a row.

Most economists had expected the jobless rate to remain at 3.8 per cent.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Recent trends in the jobs market are continuing, with earnings, in cash terms, growing more slowly than recently but, thanks to lower inflation, real-terms pay continues to increase.

“The number of job vacancies has also been falling for coming up to two years, though the total remains more than 100,000 above its pre-pandemic level.

“Over the last year, there was little change in the proportions of people who are employed, unemployed or neither working nor looking for work, though the overall number of people in work is still rising.”

The West Midlands claimant count covering those claiming unemployment benefits, including Universal Credit, was up 4,675 to 184,500 (5 per cent of the working population) last month.

In Shropshire, there was a rise of 120 to 4,405 (2.3 per cent) with Telford & Wrekin at 4,190 (3.6 per cent), from 4,095 the month before. In Powys, the number was 1,720, up from 1,690.

Walsall was up 9705 (5.6 per cent of the working population) from 9,595 while Sandwell als saw a rise to 13,475 (6.2 per cent) from 13,310.

Wolverhampton stood at 12,090 (7.3 per cent), up from 11,840, while Dudley was 9,210 (4.7 per cent), up from 9,050.

Staffordshire's figure was 15,910 – 3 per cent of the working population – and up from 15,290.

Cannock chase rose to 2,160 from 2,130 while Lichfield was 1,555 (2.5 per cent) up from 1,435.

Stafford as 2,135 (2.6 per cent), up from 2,045 while South Staffordshire's total was 1,710 (2.6 per cent) and Tamworth was 1,745.

Wyre Forest, including Kidderminster was 1,900, compared to 1,870 the previous month.

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) Chief Executive Neil Carberry said: “Today’s numbers are marginally weaker than expectations as the jobs market waits on growth to return.

"Recruiters report that firms are still ready to move but are taking longer to make decisions about investment and hiring in the face of economic uncertainty.

"This explains the relatively slow rate of decline, a picture which contrasts with business surveys that show high levels of optimism for later in the year.

"The Bank of England beginning to cut the base rate would deliver a shot of confidence to businesses and support a likely bounce back in growth this summer.

“Pay growth is weakening at a steady rate, which is likely to fall further when the April 2023 pay awards fall out of the calculation. There is little risk of pay driving inflation to stay higher at this point.”

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP said: "Our plan for the economy is working. Employment is up on the year, the number of people on payrolls is at a record high, and inactivity is falling.

“But our work is not done. Our Back to Work Plan will help a million people to find, stay and succeed in employment. With the next generation of welfare reforms, we’re reducing the number of people on the highest tier of incapacity benefits by 371,000 – people who will now receive support back into work.

“And with the tax cuts announced in last week’s Budget we will boost the labour force by the equivalent of 200,000 workers, while putting £900 back into the pockets of 27 million hardworking people.”