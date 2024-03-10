Historic town centre pub described as 'quaint, no frills' put on the market
A historic pub has been put up for sale.
Reputed to be one of the oldest in the town centre, the Grade II listed Wine Vaults in Kington’s High Street is on the market with commercial estate agents Sidney Phillips for £215,000.
The agents said the pub, which dates from around the 18th century, appears to be constructed mainly of stone and brick, and has an outbuilding to the rear which has been partially converted to house the Arrow Brewery.